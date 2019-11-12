Home World

Train collision in Bangladesh kills 16, injures 60

Train services between Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Noakhali and Chattogram-Sylhet have been suspended following the accident.

Published: 12th November 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 01:22 PM

People gather near badly damages coaches after two speeding trains collided in in Brahmanbaria district, 82 kilometers east of the capital, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Nov.12, 2019.

People gather near badly damages coaches after two speeding trains collided in in Brahmanbaria district, 82 kilometers east of the capital, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Nov.12, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DHAKA: At least 15 people were killed and over 50 others injured in a head-on collision between two trains in Brahmanbaria district in east-central Bangladesh on Tuesday, according to media reports.

Chittagong-bound Udayan Express from Sylhet and Dhaka-bound Turna Nishita collided near Mondobhag Railway Station in the district around 3:30 am on Tuesday, Hayat-ud-Dowla Khan, Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune.

Khan said that the accident occured because the loco masters did not obey the signals.

Three separate probe committees have been formed to investigate the mishap, railways ministry secretary Mofazzal Hossain was quoted as saying in the report.

The Daily Star reported that the two trains collided as one of them- Udayan Express-was changing tracks at Akhaura Railway Junction.

Identities of the deceased have not been ascertained yet, the report said.

Shayamal Kanti Das, officer-in-charge of Akhaura railway police station, said 12 people died on the spot, while three others succumbed to injuries at different hospitals.

The rescue operation was underway. Death toll may rise as many people are still trapped under the damaged coaches, he added.



Two relief trains from Akhaura and Laksam railway junctions have been rushed to the spot for rescue and relief operations, the Daily Star reported.

