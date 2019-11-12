Home World

US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW YORK: A 33-year-old man in the US allegedly stabbed his wife to death and then hanged himself because he was jealous of her liking for Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, according to a media report.

Dineshwar Budhidat of Queens fatally stabbed his wife Donne Dojoy, 27, who worked as a bartender and then hanged himself from a tree on Friday, a report in The New York Post said.

Budhidat was "extremely jealous" because his wife was a huge fan of Hrithik, Dojoy's friends told The Post, adding that her liking for the actor sent him into fits of rage.

She told me when she was at home watching a movie or listening to a song (with Hrithik in it), he would ask her to take it off because he would get so jealous," Mala Ramdhani, 52, a karaoke singer at Gemini's Ultra Lounge in Ozone Park, where Dojoy tended bar, said.

"Any movie Hrithik acted in, she wanted to see it," Ramdhani said.

The report said Dojoy had moved out of her apartment where she lived in with her husband but had agreed to stop by the place to watch a movie and be with Budhidat.

But later in the evening, Budhidat texted his wife's sister, saying he had killed her, and instructing that the key to the apartment could be found under a flower pot, police sources said later Friday.

He then left behind his wife's stabbed body and hanged himself from a tree in a field nearby, the report said.

The New York Daily News reported that Budhidat had assaulted her weeks after they got married in July.

Dojoy even had an order of protection against Budhidat that came in a court case which stemmed from his arrest in August for slapping and strangling Dojoy a week earlier inside their Queens apartment.

"I think he loved her but at the same time, he was obsessed with her, because of the type of job she did," Rodney, a friend of Dojoy's, said in the report.

"She looked good, she always made her money, so he was probably jealous of her. Dojoy had told her friends that he was controlling and even violent with her at times."

"She talked about him abusing her, controlling her, beating her, scaring her, threatening to kill her," Rodney added.

"She never took it seriously because she loved him."

Dojoy's aunt, Silvin Dojoy, called her niece "a lovely young lady."

"A beautiful girl. She was intelligent, and she worked hard."

Of the husband, she said, "He was a coward. Who acts like that? Lift your hands against a woman? That's a cowardly act. There is no reason for him to have done what he did. It's unbelievable. He had no right to do what he did."

