Home World

US recognizes Jeanine Anez as Bolivia's interim president

Bolivia has been in political turmoil since a controversial October 20 election in which Morales was awarded a fourth term as president.

Published: 14th November 2019 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Anez faces the challenge of stabilizing the nation and organizing national elections within three months at a time of political disputes that pushed former President Evo Morales to fly off to self-exile in Mexico after 14 years in power.

Anez faces the challenge of stabilizing the nation and organizing national elections within three months at a time of political disputes that pushed former President Evo Morales to fly off to self-exile in Mexico after 14 years in power. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States recognized Jeanine Anez on Wednesday as Bolivia's interim president after the resignation of Evo Morales following weeks of turmoil.

"The United States applauds Bolivian Senator Jeanine Anez for stepping up as Interim President of State to lead her nation through this democratic transition, under the constitution of Bolivia," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Evo Morales flees crisis-torn Bolivia after deadly clashes

Pompeo said the United States looks forward to working with Bolivia and its people "as they prepare to hold free, fair elections as soon as possible.

" He also called on Bolivians to refrain from violence amid tension between supporters and critics of Morales, who resigned on Sunday and later went into exile in Mexico.

Anez, 52, was deputy senate speaker before proclaiming herself acting president on Tuesday -- a move endorsed by the Constitutional Court.

She has already reiterated a pledge to "hold elections in the shortest possible time."

Bolivia has been in political turmoil since a controversial October 20 election in which Morales was awarded a fourth term as president.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jeanine Anez Bolivia Evo Morales
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp