Hong Kong clashes: 70-year old man dies after being hit on head 

Hong Kong has been gripped by anti-government protests since June, this year, which began against extradition legislation, but continued even after it was scrapped.

Police kick away bricks placed by demonstrators to barricade a road during a protest in the financial district in Hong Kong, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.

By ANI

HONG KONG: A 70-year old man died on Thursday after sustaining a fatal head injury during clashes between government supporters and anti-government protesters in Hong Kong earlier this week, a local hospital said, as reported by Sputnik.

The man, who worked as a cleaner for the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department via an outsourced firm, was on a lunch break when he was struck by "hard objects hurled by masked rioters on Wednesday", as per a statement by the government.

This comes less than a week after a student protester died after sustaining a fatal head injury in a parking garage close to the scene of a protest. His death triggered a fresh wave of protests in the city, which left over 30 people injured and led to over 287 arrests.

Hong Kong has been gripped by anti-government protests since June, this year, which began against extradition legislation, but continued even after it was scrapped.

The recent incidents of violence in Hong Kong have been condemned by the United States and South Korea. 

