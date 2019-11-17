Home World

Rajnath Singh holds bilateral meetings with US, Japan, Australia, New Zealand counterparts

The meeting has come on the sidelines of the 6th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Published: 17th November 2019 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with his Australian counterpart Linda Reynolds on the sidelines of ADMM-Plus in Bangkok. (Photo | PTI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with his Australian counterpart Linda Reynolds on the sidelines of ADMM-Plus in Bangkok. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BANGKOK: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the US, Japan, Australia and New Zealand with a focus on deepening ties.

The bilateral meetings took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), a platform comprising ASEAN and its eight dialogue partners including India.

Apart from his bilateral meetings with US Secretary of Defence Mark T Esper, Japanese Defence Minister Taro Kono, Australian Defence Minister Linda Reynolds and New Zealand's Defence Minister Ron Mark, he also had deliberations with Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand General Prawit Wongsuwan.

Singh reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral defence relations with the respective leaders and discussed ways to further improving the ties, an official statement said.

ALSO READ | Rajnath Singh holds bilateral meeting with US Secretary of Defence Mark T Esper in Bangkok

It was Singh's first meeting with US Secretary of Defence.

"Both the leaders expressed satisfaction over the increasing defence engagements between the two countries and looked forward to meeting again for the 2+2 meeting in Washington DC later next month," the statement said.

Singh also discussed the regional security situation and shared with Esper India's vision and perspective on the Indo-Pacific, it said.

In his meeting with General Prawit, he discussed wide-range of issues pertaining to bilateral relations between India and Thailand.

Singh complimented the Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand for the successful conduct of activities during the year as the chair of ADMM-Plus and ASEAN for 2019.

He also apprised General Prawit about the Act East policy of the government and the centrality of ASEAN in the Indo-Pacific policy.

Singh's meeting with the Japanese Defence Minister was also his first with the leader.

"Both of them will meet again in New Delhi for the 2+2 meeting scheduled later this month. Both the leaders had a detailed discussion on adding further momentum to India-Japan defence cooperation," the statement said.

They expressed satisfaction over the defence engagements and exercises between the Armed Forces, it said.

Singh also met his counterparts from Australia and New Zealand and discussed ongoing defence cooperation and potential areas for enhanced engagement.

The Australia Defence Minister is likely to visit New Delhi early next year during the Raisina dialogue.

The ADMM-Plus meeting will be held tomorrow in which Defence Ministers of 18 ADMM-Plus countries will take part.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajnath Singh ASEAN
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp