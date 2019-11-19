Home World

Arctic Ocean may be ice-free for part of year by 2044: Study

Scientists have been attempting to predict the future of Arctic sea ice for decades, relying on global climate models that simulate how climate system will react to all of CO2 entering the atmosphere.

Published: 19th November 2019 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

The melted Arctic ocean. (Photo | AP)

The melted Arctic ocean. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Human-caused climate change is on track to make the Arctic Ocean functionally ice-free for part of each year starting sometime between 2044 and 2067, according to a study.

Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in the US noted that as long as humans have been on Earth, the planet has had a large-cap of sea ice at the Arctic Circle that expands each winter and contracts each summer.

Satellite observations show that since 1979, the amount of sea ice in the Arctic in September -- the month when there is the least sea ice before water starts freezing again -- has declined by 13 per cent per decade, the researchers said.

ALSO READ | 'Chernobyl on ice': Russia launches floating nuclear reactor in Arctic despite warnings

Scientists have been attempting to predict the future of Arctic sea ice for several decades, relying on an array of global climate models that simulate how the climate system will react to all of the carbon dioxide entering the atmosphere.

However, the models' predictions have disagreed widely, according to the study published in the journal Nature Climate Change.

Among the current generation of models, some show ice-free Septembers as early as 2026, while others suggest the phenomenon will begin as late as 2132.

The study's lead author, Chad Thackeray, an assistant researcher at UCLA, said one reason predictions about sea ice loss diverge so much is that they differ in how they consider a process called sea ice albedo feedback.

The process occurs when a patch of sea ice completely melts, uncovering a seawater surface that is darker and absorbs more sunlight than ice would have.

ALSO READ | Arctic ocean acidification may cause emission of more harmful greenhouse gas: Study

That change in the surface's reflectivity of sunlight, or albedo, causes greater local warming, which in turn leads to further ice melt, the researchers said.

The cycle exacerbates warming -- one reason the Arctic is heating up twice as fast as the rest of the globe, they said.

Thackeray and co-author Alex Hall, a UCLA professor, noted that sea ice albedo feedback not only happens over long periods of time due to climate change, but also happens every summer when sea ice melts for the season.

Satellite observations over the past few decades have tracked that seasonal melt and resulting albedo feedback, they said.

Thackeray and Hall assessed 23 models' depiction of seasonal ice melt between 1980 and 2015 and compared them with the satellite observations.

They retained the six models that best captured the actual historical results and discarded the ones that had proven to be off base, enabling them to narrow the range of predictions for ice-free Septembers in the Arctic.

"Arctic sea ice is a key component of the earth system because of its highly reflective nature, which keeps the global climate relatively cool," Thackeray said.

There are other environmental and economic implications to ice loss as well, the researchers said.

Sea ice is critical to the Arctic ecosystem, and to the fishing industry and indigenous peoples who depend on that ecosystem, they said.

The researchers explained that as Arctic ice is lost, more waters are used for commercial shipping and oil and gas exploration, which presents economic opportunity for some nations.

However, they noted, this also contributes to further greenhouse gas emissions and climate change.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arctic ocean melting Arctic ocean climate change Climate change arctic
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp