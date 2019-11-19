Home World

Deadly attack leaves California Hmong community in shock

Police say at least two gunmen entered a Fresno backyard Sunday evening and fired at a group of men watching football on TV outdoors.

Fresno police investigators work on the scene where a shooting took place at a house party which involved multiple fatalities and injuries in Fresno, Calif.

Fresno police investigators work on the scene where a shooting took place at a house party which involved multiple fatalities and injuries in Fresno, Calif. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

FRESNO: An attack on a family party in California's Central Valley that left four people dead and six wounded has spurred shock and fear in the close-knit Hmong community.

The dead include Xy Lee, a well-known Hmong singer and musician.

Police haven't identified a motive or suspects.

They say the victims haven't been linked to gangs.

Police Chief Andrew Hall says the shooters appeared to target the house but fired randomly at the victims.

About 25,000 Hmong, an ethnic group originally from Laos, live in Fresno.

Community members say the shooting has left them wondering what happened and how they can protect themselves and their families from further violence.

