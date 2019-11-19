Home World

Donald Trump's doctor dismisses chest pain speculation

Donald Trump, 73, spent just over an hour on Saturday having 'examinations, labs and discussions' presidential physician Sean Conley said in a statement issued by the White House.

Published: 19th November 2019 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo| AFP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump's doctor on Monday denied reports that the US president had recently suffered chest pain after he attended an unannounced medical checkup in Washington.

Trump, 73, spent just over an hour on Saturday having "examinations, labs and discussions" at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, his physician Sean Conley said in a statement issued by the White House.

"Despite some of the speculation, the President has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues," Conley said.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump says will 'strongly consider' testifying in impeachment probe

"Specifically, he did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurologic evaluations."

Some Washington reports had suggested that the checkup was unscheduled and had been triggered by Trump suffering chest discomfort.

"Due to scheduling uncertainties, the trip was kept off the record," Conley said, describing the checkup as "routine, planned."

The statement included details of the president's cholesterol results and added that after the checkup, Trump had spoken to the family of a soldier undergoing surgery at the hospital as well as to hospital staff.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Saturday said Trump took advantage of a free weekend to complete part of his annual physical examination before "a very busy 2020" when he faces a tough re-election race.

'Mysterious hospital visit'?

On Monday, the Washington Post ran an editorial casting doubt on the official reason for the medical examination.

Under the headline "Trump's mysterious hospital visit raises many questions," the paper said that US citizens had the right to know about their president's health and if it impacted his work.

"Wasn't his last checkup in February?" the paper asked.

"When did his annual physical become a phased affair? Why was Saturday's visit, unlike previous checkups, not announced or listed on his public schedule?"

On Sunday, the day after the checkup, Trump tweeted that he had started his annual physical examination -- reporting "everything very good (great!)"

He added that he would complete the examination next year.

At Trump's last routine examination in February, Conley had declared him to be in "very good health."

Trump, who has confounded health experts with his penchant for junk food and avoidance of strenuous exercise, weighed 243 pounds (110 kg) at that time.

In 2018, Trump's then-chief physician, Ronny Jackson, held an unusually detailed press conference in which he declared Trump to have "incredibly good genes."

Soon afterwards, Trump appointed him to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, before Jackson withdrew his name from consideration.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Donald Trump health
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp