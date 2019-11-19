Rajnath Singh begins two-day Singapore visit

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday took a sortie on a Super Puma helicopter of the Singapore Air Force in the island city-state.

The defence minister arrived here last night on a two-day visit.

Visited the Sembawang Air Base in Singapore today.



Took a familiarisation air sortie in Super Puma Helicopter of Singapore Air Force. pic.twitter.com/S36VER55A0 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 19, 2019

He will attend the India-Singapore Defence Ministers' dialogue and also call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

On Tuesday morning, Singh visited Sembawang Air Base and later took the helicopter sortie.