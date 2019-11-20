Ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif arrives in London for treatment

Home World

Sharif arrived in London via Doha in Qatar in the air ambulance equipped with an intensive care unit and an operation theatre with a team of doctors and paramedics on board.

LONDON: Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in London in an air ambulance for medical treatment on Tuesday evening (local time).

He will reportedly consult doctors in the city about his ill-health, Geo News reported.

Sharif arrived in London via Doha in Qatar in the air ambulance equipped with an intensive care unit (ICU) and an operation theatre with a team of doctors and paramedics on board. He was later taken to Avenfield House in London's Park Lane area.

The ailing leader was accompanied by his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif and personal physician Dr Adnan Khan. Close aides of the former Pakistan prime minister and party workers greeted him upon his arrival at his Avenfield House residence.

The former prime minister's departure to the UK was delayed by over a week after his ticket was cancelled as the authorities did not remove his name from the Exit Control List.

Sources had earlier told ANI that Sharif will be admitted to London's Charlestown Clinic. All the arrangements for his medical treatment at the clinic have been completed.

Sharif has secured an eight-week bail on medical grounds from the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case. He was serving seven years imprisonment in connection with the case. He also obtained bail from the Lahore High Court in the money laundering case.

The former Pakistan premier was rushed to the hospital from Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore last month after his personal physician raised an alarm over his deteriorating health.

Sharif, who has been diagnosed with an immune system disorder, was recommended by doctors to go abroad as his condition continued to deteriorate despite treatment. Doctors were struggling to bring his platelet count that had dropped to dangerous levels back to normal. 

