Home World

This British village keeps finding cash, 'honestly' hands it to authorities

But the village on the County Durham coast is now at the centre of a mystery -- as bundles of cash keep turning up in the street.

Published: 20th November 2019 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

Bundles of cash keep turning up in the streets of the village. (Twitter)

Bundles of cash keep turning up in the streets of the village. (Twitter)

By AFP

LONDON: Blackhall Colliery has one claim to fame -- its beach featured in the climax of the Michael Caine film "Get Carter". Apart from that, it is like many struggling former mining villages in northeast England.

But the village on the County Durham coast is now at the centre of a mystery -- as bundles of cash keep turning up in the street.

Durham Police said a total of £26,000 ($33,500, 30,300 euros) had been found over the past five years -- 13 packages of £2,000 in £20 notes.

"These bundles are always left in plain sight such as on pavements and discovered by random members of the public who have handed them in," said Detective Constable John Forster.

The latest discovery on Monday was the fourth this year, he added, speculating that a Good Samaritan could be dropping off the cash parcels.

Forster, who said inquiries had so far drawn a blank, praised the "incredible community spirit" of the locals who had handed in the cash -- with newspapers suggesting the village could be the most honest place in Britain.

Villagers speculated to The Guardian that the mysterious benefactor could be "one of these secret millionaires" or even a "Blackhall Santa".

"It's not a run-down area but nothing ever that good really happens around here," one resident was quoted as telling the newspaper. 

"It might be someone trying to help -- a Santa's little elf. I hope it's that."

Like many other former pit villages, Blackhall Colliery has struggled since its mine closed in the 1980s.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
British Villgae With Cash Blackhall Colliery England
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp