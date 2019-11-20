Tomato price hits Rs 400 per kilo mark in Pakistan

By IANS

KARACHI: The price of tomatoes hit a record high in Pakistan on Tuesday and reached Rs 400 per kilogram from Rs 300-Rs 320 per kg on Monday, as the Iranian tomatoes didn't reach the market.

But the local administration, like its past practice, quoted an unrealistic retail rate of Rs 253 per kg compared to Rs 193 per kg on Monday, The Dawn reported.

Of the 4,500 tonnes, only 989 tonnes had arrived in the country so far, a trader said, adding that he could not confirm whether more quantities arrived at the Taftan border on Tuesday.

The Wholesale Vegetable Market Association of Karachi said the federal government has restricted the import to a few people instead of allowing a free import by any trader.



As a result, the limited quantities were already booked and sold at the Taftan border. Previously open imports had kept the tomato prices somewhat stable.