Home World

US Senate unanimously passes bill supporting human rights in Hong Kong

The US lawmakers also approved a measure that would ban the sale of tear gas, rubber bullets and other equipment that have been used by security forces to suppress pro-democracy protests.

Published: 20th November 2019 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Protesters walk past barricades of bricks on a road near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.

Protesters walk past barricades of bricks on a road near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The US Senate unanimously adopted legislation Tuesday supporting "human rights and democracy" in Hong Kong and threatening to revoke its special economic status, prompting China to angrily threaten countermeasures.

The lawmakers also approved a measure that would ban the sale of tear gas, rubber bullets and other equipment that have been used by security forces to suppress pro-democracy protests for nearly six months.

China shot back that it would "have to take strong countermeasures to defend our national sovereignty, security and development interests" if the US carried on making "wrong decisions."

ALSO READ: Hong Kong court rules extradition of Nabha jailbreak mastermind Romi to India

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the US purpose was to "support the extremists and violent elements against China that are trying to mess up Hong Kong... and realise their sinister plot to hinder China's development by taking advantage of the Hong Kong issue."

China had also reacted angrily when the US House of Representatives passed a similar measure last month.

The Senate's Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act would require the US president to annually review the favourable trade status that Washington grants to Hong Kong.

It also mandates sanctions against Hong Kong and Chinese officials who commit human rights abuses including "extrajudicial rendition."

ALSO READ: China says only it can rule on Hong Kong constitution

The Senate "sent a clear message to Hong Kongers fighting for their long-cherished freedoms: We hear you, we continue to stand with you and we will not stand idly by as Beijing undermines your autonomy," Republican Senator Marco Rubio said.

Passage of the bill marks "an important step in holding accountable those Chinese and Hong Kong government officials responsible for Hong Kong's eroding autonomy and human rights violations."

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee's top Democrat, Robert Menendez, added that the legislation "makes it clear that the US will stand firmly and unambiguously with the legitimate aspirations of the people of Hong Kong."

The pro-democracy movement was ignited in June when millions took to streets in opposition to a now-abandoned attempt to allow extraditions from Hong Kong to the mainland.

The protests and resulting crackdowns have turned parts of Hong Kong into violent battlegrounds for weeks.

On Tuesday protesters occupying a university defied warnings to surrender, as skirmishes between police and demonstrators continued.

The Senate bill updates the original Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992.

Senator Ben Cardin noted how Hong Kong has enjoyed a special economic status for years, one that relied on authorities "protecting democracy and human rights" in the territory.

"That was the commitment. And if they don't comply with that, the special status should no longer be available," Cardin said.

The House and Senate will now harmonize the texts into a single bill to pass Congress and go to President Donald Trump's desk for his signature.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hong Kong Hong Kong protests Hong Kong pro democracy protests
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp