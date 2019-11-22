Home World

Islamic insurgents spreading terror throughout J&K and elsewhere in India: US lawmaker

Congressman Francis Rooney said India also faces an increasingly aggressive and assertive China that continues to export its malign influence throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

Published: 22nd November 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir clampdown

Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Islamic insurgents are a constant threat, spreading terror throughout Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere in India, an American lawmaker said on Thursday and urged his Congressional colleagues to support New Delhi in its fight against terror.

"India faces many regional and geopolitical threats. Islamic insurgents are a constant threat, spreading terror throughout Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere in India. We should support the government in Delhi in the continued fight against terror," Congressman Francis Rooney said.

In a speech on the floor of the US House of Representatives to recognise the critical relationship with "ally" India, the Republican Congressman from Florida said he had a meeting with India's ambassador to the United States, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, recently to discuss the critical issues facing India and the importance of the bilateral relationship between India and the US.

India, he said, also faces an increasingly aggressive and assertive China that continues to export its malign influence throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

"China's behaviour is destabilising India's near-abroad, saddling its neighbours with unpayable debts, as was the case with the port project in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.

India is also on constant alert with a hostile and unstable nuclear-armed state to their west -- Pakistan," Rooney said.

Asserting that India is a critical trading partner with the United States, the Congressman said India accounts for about three per cent of the US's world trade, which continues to grow year after year.

Likewise, the United States is India's second largest trading partner, accounting for 16 per cent of India's exports.

"We must continue to work towards strengthening our trade relationship with India, increasing bilateral foreign direct investment, and consider the negotiation of a free trade agreement," he said.

Noting that India and the United States share the same values, he said that "going forward, our relationship with India will only grow in importance."

"By sharing the same values, we inherently share similar interests and concerns. We must continue working together to confront dangers abroad, strengthen our economic relationship, and advance the cause of freedom and democracy around the world," Rooney said.

Rooney is the third American lawmaker in recent days to make a statement favourable to India after Congressmen George Holding and Pete Olson.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Francis Rooney US Congress Article 370
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp