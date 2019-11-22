Home World

Lahore air pollution: Smog puts every person in city at risk, says Amnesty

The air quality in Lahore has deteriorated to 'hazardous' levels in November this year. Air quality measuring systems advise people to avoid all outdoor activity when that happens.

Published: 22nd November 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Tens of thousands of people in Pakistan's eastern city are at risk of respiratory disease because of poor air quality related to thick smog hanging over the region, an international rights group said Friday.

Tens of thousands of people in Pakistan's eastern city are at risk of respiratory disease because of poor air quality related to thick smog hanging over the region, an international rights group said Friday. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Imran Khan government has been slammed in an international report for the inadequate response to the hazardous level of smog in the Pakistani city of Lahore that has put people's health at risk.

"The government's inadequate response to the smog in Lahore raises significant human rights concerns. The hazardous air is putting everyone's right to health at risk," Amnesty International South Asia Campaigner said Rimmel Mohydin said in a statement.

A 2015 Lancet Report said more than 310,000 people die each year in Pakistan because of poor air quality.

The global rights group on Friday issued urgent action measure for the people of Lahore seeking to mobilise supporters to campaign for thousands of lives in the second-largest city in the country with a population of more than 10 million people.

ALSO READ: Lahore goes Delhi way, schools shut as stubble burning in Pakistan's Punjab goes unabated

This came days after teenagers sued the government for violating rights to life and health. On 4 November, three teenage girls -- Laiba Siddiqi, Leila Alam and Mishael Hayat -- filed a suit against the government of Punjab for the "violation of their fundamental right to a clean and healthy environment".

In the petition, the three students said the government had been downplaying the scale of crisis because its standards of measurement differ from what is used in other countries and accepted internationally.

"The issue is so serious that we are calling on our members around the world to write to the Pakistani authorities to tell them to stop downplaying the crisis and take urgent action to protect people's health and lives," Amnesty said.

For one in every two days this month, the air quality here has been classified as "hazardous" by air quality monitors installed by the US Consulate in Lahore and the Pakistan Air Quality Initiative.

The government shut schools down on at least three days this month.

The air quality in Lahore has deteriorated to "hazardous" levels in November this year. Air quality measuring systems advise people to avoid all outdoor activity when that happens.

Air becomes unhealthy when the AQI level reaches 100. At 300 and above, the air is considered "hazardous".

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lahore reached 580 at 11 p.m. on November 7. Since the beginning of the month, at least seven days have seen air quality reach hazardous levels.

Reports have shown how prolonged or heavy exposure to hazardous air can result in severe health issues, including asthma, lung damage, bronchial infections, heart problems and shortened life expectancy -- putting in danger people's rights to life and to health.

The so-called "smog season" -- which runs from October to February -- is where poor fuel quality, uncontrolled emissions and crop burning worsens the quality of the already unhealthy air in Punjab.

Lahore has not had a single day of healthy air this year, according to the Pakistan Air Quality Initiative, a citizen-led effort that crowdsources and collates data on air quality.

An AQI of 185, the petition adds, at the Meteorological Department station in Lahore is classified as "satisfactory" on the EPD website but counts as "moderately polluted" in China and India, and "unhealthy" in Singapore, South Korea and the US.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lahore Lahore air pollution Lahore smog Pakistan smog Pakistan air pollution
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp