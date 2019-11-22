Home World

Students across Pakistan to hold anti-government protests on November 29

One of the key demands of the participants is to lift restrictions that prevent students from forming unions.

Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Students across Pakistan will hold an anti-government protest on November 29 against various issues including fee hike, harassment scandals and arrests from campuses.

"The reason we are forced to do this on the roads is (because of) an affidavit that every student has to sign before they get admission. Basically there is no ban on student unions but, through certain orders, restrictions are imposed so students will not take part in politics or hold protests on campus," Dawn quoted Haider Kaleem, a journalism graduate from Lahore's Beaconhouse National University, as saying.

"It would be great if this demand is met after we raise it during our march but that is highly unlikely. For now, we will challenge it in the Lahore High Court. We want to exhaust all the forums first before we approach the Supreme Court," Kaleem said.

Last year also, the students organised the country-wide march, which was held in 16 different cities.

The organiser said that they intend to replicate the protest this year as well and hope to rally students across Pakistan, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. 

