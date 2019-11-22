Taliban releases 10 Afghan soldiers, says Red Cross

By ANI

HELMAND (AFGHANISTAN): The Taliban has released 10 captured Afghan soldiers, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Friday.

The ICRC said that 10 Afghan soldiers were handed over to Red Cross by Taliban in Nahr-e Saraj district, Helmand, who transferred them to the Afghan authorities in Lashkar Gah on Thursday, Tolo News reported.

This comes days after the terrorist group released two foreign professors as part of a prisoner swap deal between the group and the Afghan government, under which the latter released three terrorists, including Anas Haqqani, from Bagram prison.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad has welcomed the recent steps by Taliban and hoped that they lead to a reduction in violence and rapid progress towards a political settlement involving the Afghan government

"US envoy @US4AfghanPeace Welcomes the news that the #Taliban released 10 Afghan soldiers today. This action followed the release of Taliban prisoners by the Afghan government and the separate Taliban goodwill gesture of releasing two @AUAfghanistan professors," said Khalilzad

"Hopeful these steps lead to a reduction in violence and rapid progress towards a political settlement involving the Afghan government, the Taliban, and other Afghan leaders. The Afghan people yearn for peace and security, and we stand with them," he added.