Home World

US urges international community to ensure succession of Dalai Lama by 'normal methods'

China has repeatedly accused the US of meddling in its internal affairs. It considers Tibet an integral part of the country.

Published: 22nd November 2019 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Asserting that the succession of Dalai Lama "does not belong" to the Chinese government, the United States on Thursday (local time) urged the international community to ensure that the succession process goes forward by its normal methods.

During the special briefing, Sam Brownback, US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom said, "The international community has to be very clear about and strong that the right to determine the succession for Dalai Lama doesn't belong to Chinese Govt. It should be determined by Tibetan Buddhists."

ALSO READ: Reincarnation of the Dalai Lama is a matter of religious freedom says Tibetan leader

"UN needs to take this topic up. It should be taken up by other international bodies and by governments around the world. Particularly, the European government that cares about religious freedom and human rights should take this up. I think this is an issue even really that should be taken up in international bodies to speak out clearly on this topic, to allow the succession process to go forward by its normal methods." he added.

Brownback visited Dharamshala in October and met the Dalai Lama and survivors of the religious persecution who escaped from Tibet. He held an hour-long interaction with them where they narrated their accounts.

China has repeatedly accused the US of meddling in its internal affairs. It considers Tibet an integral part of the country.

Reacting to China's accusation, Brownback said, "Well, I just categorically reject that I'm meddling in their internal affairs. There are many people that follow the Dalai Lama that don't live in China. This is a well-known spiritual leader throughout the world and deserves respect and deserves to be - the succession process picked by his faith community and the processes that they've followed for centuries. So I reject what the Chinese say".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dalai Lama Dalai Lama succession Tibet US China
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp