IS-linked Philippine militant behind suicide attacks in country killed

By Associated Press

MANILA: Philippine military officials say troops have killed a "high-value" Filipino militant who acted as a key link of the Islamic State group to local jihadists and helped set up a series of deadly suicide attacks in the south that have alarmed the region.

Talha Jumsah

The officials say Talha Jumsah, who used the nom de guerre Abu Talha, was killed Friday in a clash with government forces in the jungles of Patikul town in Sulu province, which has been rocked by three deadly suicide bombings this year.

The suicide attacks started with a January 27 bombing of a Roman Catholic cathedral that left 23 people dead.

Military officials said Saturday that Talha served as a bomb-making instructor and Arabic translator, and facilitated the transfer of foreign funds for the suicide attacks.