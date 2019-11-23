Home World

Seems Nawaz Sharif recovered with a glance at London-bound plane: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Sharif on Tuesday left for London in the air ambulance for medical treatment for multiple diseases after the Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad for four weeks.

Published: 23rd November 2019 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

Paksitan PM Imran Khan

Paksitan PM Imran Khan ( Photo | AP )

By PTI

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday took a sly dig at Nawaz Sharif, saying the ailing former premier, who doctors said could die at any minute if he did not go abroad for treatment, suddenly recovered and looked perfectly fine as he got a glimpse of the London-bound air ambulance.

Sharif on Tuesday left for London in the air ambulance for medical treatment for multiple diseases after the Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad for four weeks.

Addressing a gathering in Mianwali district in Punjab, prime minister Khan said when he saw Sharif boarding the air ambulance he looked at his the medical report which stated the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo was suffering 15 different diseases like heart and kidney problems, high diabetes and low platelet count.

"I was stunned when I saw him boarding the air ambulance. The medical report said he could die any moment and had to be taken abroad for treatment. It said he cannot be cured in Pakistan. But i wonder whether it was by looking at the plane that his health suddenly improved," Khan said.

"May be it was the luxury plane or the air of London that did the trick," he said. Prime minister Khan said there was a need to investigate the matter.

"We need to investigate the matter because as i saw him, I again looked at the report which said he had multiple diseases. But when I saw him climbing plane stairs, I said 'Oh God! you are great'," Khan said.

Accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif and personal physician Adnan Khan, Sharif landed at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday night.

He was driven to his home where his sons Hasan and Hussain Nawaz, daughter Asma Sharif, party aides and relatives received him.

On Wednesday, he consulted specialists at the Harley Street.

Two doctors at the Harley Street Clinic have been engaged to review the situation and will then take a further decision.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran Khan Nawaz Sharif
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp