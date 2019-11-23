Six killed in landmine blast in Pakistan
The explosive material, dumped in a field in Zindi Ali Khel area under Janikhel Police Station jurisdiction in Bannu district, detonated on Friday night, police said.
PESHAWAR: At least six people were killed when a car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in a remote mountainous terrain in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, police said.
The accident occurred due to bad condition of the road in Kohistan area of Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, they said.
The locals retrieved the bodies from the car, they said.