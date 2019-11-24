Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu challenger Benny Gantz proposes unity government rotation

Home World

Published: 24th November 2019 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TEL AVIV: The chief challenger to Israel's embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is proposing to lead a unity government with Netanyahu's Likud party.

Blue and White candidate Benny Gantz says Saturday he would head the government for two years and then Netanyahu would lead the following two years if he is acquitted of corruption charges.

Gantz says it's the "only way to avoid unnecessary elections that no one wants."

It was Gantz's first concrete offer to extract Israel from its political impasse since the country's attorney general announced Thursday Netanyahu would be indicted.

Netanyahu currently heads a caretaker government after two inconclusive elections.

Previous efforts at a power-sharing agreement between the two largest parties failed.

Netanyahu has vowed to remain in office.

