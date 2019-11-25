19-year-old student with India links found dead in US University parking lot, suspect in police custody

Home World

Ruth George, 19, was a student of the University of Illinois-Chicago and was found dead in a vehicle parked inside college campus. (Photo | Facebook)

By Online Desk

A 19-year-old Indian origin girl was found dead at the University of Illinois-Chicago campus parking lot on November 24.

The victim, Ruth George, was found unresponsive in a vehicle parked inside University campus and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office on Sunday ruled her death as a homicide after confirming strangulation as the cause.

Family members of Ruth George first reported her missing on Saturday, November 23, stating that they hadn't heard from her since Friday evening.

Investigators tracked her phone's location to the UIC's parking garage, shortly after which, her body was found at the backseat of a family-owned vehicle there.

Paramedics arrived at the scene on Saturday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department, after people found her body and dialled 911.

Emergency responders at the scene tried to resuscitate her, but George had already died, according to the medical examiner’s office.

George, whose family has roots in Hyderabad, was a Naperville native and graduated from Naperville Central High School in 2018 before joining UIC to study kinesiology, she aspired to become a medical professional. 

Her sudden demise has deeply shocked her family members and friends who took to Facebook to pay their final respects.

“Dearest Ruthie baby…. we miss you…just not able to believe you’re no more.. You were a loving and wonderful daughter, sister and cousin..Rest in peace Ruth George … we love you…” wrote Sunaina Deborah, a family member on Facebook. She also posted a video of George speaking in church.

"Ruth George was the sweetest person I knew, who I knew was always there and always a smiling face who did not deserve to go out like this. Rest in Peace Ruth," wrote Samantha Sanders, another friend.

Investigators suggest that George was a victim of foul play after learning that she entered the parking garage alone on Saturday, at about 1:30 am, for reasons not known yet.

Shortly after, the suspect had entered.

UIC police revealed that a person of interest is in their custody, however, he has no affiliation with the varsity.

They added that they are working with state and federal agencies on the investigation.
 

