Home World

Bangladesh starts fencing Rohingya camps

Bangladesh announced the plan to install barbed wire fences around the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar as the authorities were aiming to prevent Rohingyas spread across the country.

Published: 25th November 2019 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Rohingya camp used for representation.

Image of Rohingya camp used for representation. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

DHAKA: Bangladesh authorities said on Sunday they have started the process of erecting barbed wire fence near Rohingya camps in the country's Cox's Bazar district, a move that has already been criticized by the rights group.

Bangladesh Army chief General Aziz Ahmed told reporters at a program in the area: "Our preparation is on full swing. In one camp some pillars have already been erected.

"The pillars are being constructed at the cantonment. We are taking it from there to erect."

Ahmed said the demand for buying wire for erecting the fence had been placed and it would take some time for the process to be completed, the Efe news reported.

He also revealed the government has sanctioned the construction of a 287km road along the Myanmar and Indian border.

"This (the construction of road) is now at the planning stage. Very soon we will appoint contractor," he said.

Bangladesh announced the plan to install barbed wire fences around the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar as the authorities were aiming to prevent Rohingyas spread across the country.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan told reporters in Dhaka on September 26 that they would soon install barbed wire fences around the camps "as per the directive of the prime minister to maintain law and order in the camps and ensure safety and security".

New York-based rights group Human Rights Watch criticized the move, saying that violate refugees' rights to freedom of movement.

"While the authorities have a duty to protect camp residents, security measures should not infringe upon basic rights and humanitarian needs," it said in a statement on September 30.

"The proposed measures do not meet the standards of necessity and proportionality for restricting free movement under international human rights law."

Nearly 7,45,000 Rohingya refugees have been living in Bangladeshi camps since August 2017, following a wave of persecution and violence in Myanmar that the UN has described as ethnic cleansing and genocide.

Myanmar does not use the term Rohingya and also does not recognize the group as citizens, arguing they are illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangladesh Bangladesh rohingya camps Rohingya camps
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp