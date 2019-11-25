Bipin Rawat meets Vietnamese counterpart; discusses strategic issues

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday met Vietnam Chief of the General Staff General Phan Van Giang and held discussion over the issues of mutual and strategic concern.

"Chief of General Staff, Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang called upon and interacted with General Bipin Rawat #COAS #IndianArmy. Discussed issues of mutual & strategic concern," tweeted Additional Directorate General of Public Information.

A high-ranking military delegation of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) led by Phan Van Giang is on an official visit to India from November 24-28.