Hong Kong part of China irrespective of election outcome: Chinese Foreign Minister

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's unpopular pro-China leader Carrie Lam said on Monday her government would 'listen humbly' to the public after voters dealt a humiliating election setback.

Published: 25th November 2019 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

TOKYO: Hong Kong is a part of China "no matter what happens", Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday, with the crisis-hit city's pro-democracy looking set for a crushing victory in community-level elections at the weekend.

The results of Sunday's elections in the semi-autonomous city have sent the Beijing-backed government a clear message of public support for the demands of a protest movement that has gripped the territory for months.

Counting was still underway following record turnout, but partial results indicated that candidates favouring greater democracy were on course to seize a shock majority of the normally establishment-dominated 18 district councils.

"It's not the final result yet. Let's wait for the final result, OK? However, it is clear that no matter what happens, Hong Kong is a part of China and a special administrative region of China," Wang told reporters after he met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo.

"Any attempt to mess up Hong Kong, or even damage its prosperity and stability, will not succeed."

Hong Kong has been rocked by months of pro-democracy protests over concerns that Beijing is chipping away at the financial hub's special rights, which are unheard of in the mainland, including freedom of speech and an independent judiciary.

ALSO READ: Hong Kong democracy camp heads for stunning win in district council elections

Will 'humbly listen' to voters: Carrie Lam

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's unpopular leader Carrie Lam said on Monday her government would "listen humbly" to the public after voters dealt a humiliating election setback to the Beijing-backed establishment she heads.

"The government will certainly listen humbly to citizens' opinions and reflect on them seriously," she said in a statement issued by the government.

Hong Kong's pro-democracy camp scored a crushing victory in community-level elections held on Sunday, a result that made clear the level of public support for the demands of a protest movement that has thrown the territory into turmoil.

In a rout that stunned the semi-autonomous Chinese territory, candidates favouring greater democracy seized an overwhelming majority of the 452 seats in the city's 18 district councils.

The councils have historically been firmly in the grip of the Beijing-aligned establishment.

The protest movement has several key demands including direct popular elections and a probe into alleged police brutality, and the result may bring new pressure on Lam to meet them.

She has previously rejected the demands as "wishful thinking" and repeatedly suggested the ballot would show most Hong Kongers supported her administration and an end to the protests.

"The government respects the election results," Lam said.

She also acknowledged that the result has sparked discussion of the fact "citizens are dissatisfied with the current social situation and... deep-seated problems," without going into details.

The unrest erupted earlier this year when Lam's government introduced a bill that would have allowed extraditions to China's opaque judicial system.

It was later withdrawn but the anger it unleashed triggered a wider movement for change that brought millions into the streets and saw violent clashes between police and protesters.

