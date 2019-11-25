Jamaat-e-Islami to hold Kashmir March on December 22

By IANS

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has announced that his party will hold a Kashmir March towards Islamabad on December 22 to condemn the Indian brutalities in the valley.

Haq said, "The Pakistan government has betrayed the country as far as Kashmir issue is concerned. We will hold Kashmir March towards Islamabad on December 22. We will make people realise about their self-respect."

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan showed us dreams but didn't fulfill his promises. The youth in the next elections will take revenge for it.