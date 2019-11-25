Home World

Lt General Sahir Shamshad Mirza appointed new Chief of Joint Staff: Pakistan Army

Ali Amir Awan and Muhammad Saeed, both currently serving as Major Generals, were elevated to the ranks of Lieutenant Generals, the Pakistan Army said in a statement.

Published: 25th November 2019 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: In a major reshuffle, the Pakistan Army on Monday announced the appointment of Lt General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the new Chief of Joint Staff and also the promotion of two Major Generals to the post of Lt General.

Ali Amir Awan and Muhammad Saeed, both currently serving as Major Generals, were elevated to the ranks of Lieutenant Generals, the Pakistan Army said in a statement.

"Lt General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was appointed Chief of Joint Staff. Awan has been appointed as Inspector General Communications & Information Technology (IG C&IT) and Saeed was appointed as president of National Defence University, Islamabad," the statement said.

Among other appointments, Lt General Muhammad Amir was appointed as the Adjutant General.

"Lt General Nadeem Zaki Manj has been appointed the Director-General of Strategic Plans Division Force, Lt General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood has been appointed the Commander of Mangla Corps and Lt General Nauman Mahmood has been appointed the Commander of Peshawar Corps," the statement said.

The promotions and postings came ahead of the retirement of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, this week.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 21 appointed Lt Gen Nadeem Raza as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee with effect from November 27.

Khan also had extended the tenure of Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, for three years, who was set to retire this week.

After extension, Bajwa would retire in November 2022.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lt General Major Generals Pakistan Army
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp