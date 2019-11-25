Home World

Uber loses license to operate in London over safety issues, vows to appeal

Transport for London cited 'several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk' in its decision not to extend Uber’s license.

Published: 25th November 2019 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

London taxis block the roads during a protest in central London, concerned with unfair competition from services such as Uber.

London taxis block the roads during a protest in central London, concerned with unfair competition from services such as Uber. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: London’s transit authority said Monday it is not renewing Uber’s license to operate in the British capital, dealing a major setback to the ride-hailing company.

Uber vowed to appeal the decision and has 21 days to do so. The company can continue operating while the appeals process is under way.

Transport for London cited “several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk” in its decision not to extend Uber’s license, which expires at midnight Monday.

The transit authority said that despite addressing some issues, it “does not have confidence that similar issues will not reoccur in the future.”

As a result, Transport for London has deemed Uber “not fit and proper at this time.”

Uber said in a statement that the decision not to renew its London license “is extraordinary and wrong.”

“We have fundamentally changed our business over the last two years and are setting the standard on safety,” Uber said, noting that Transport for London had found the company to be fit and proper operator two months ago.

Transport for London had already been keeping Uber on an increasingly tight leash. It had renewed Uber’s license for only two months in September and imposed stricter conditions following concerns about aggressive corporate tactics and passenger safety.

The transit authority said one of the key issues behind its decision was a change to Uber’s systems that allowed unauthorized drivers to upload their photos to other driver accounts.

This let them pick up passengers as though they were the booked Uber driver on at least 14,000 trips, which means all those journeys were uninsured, Transport for London said.

Some passengers also traveled with unlicensed drivers, including one whose license was previously revoked by Transport for London.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uber Uber Safety Uber London
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp