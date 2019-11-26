Home World

Bloomberg, now Democratic candidate, resigns UN climate post

A longtime climate activist, the billionaire media mogul was initially appointed UN special envoy on cities and climate change by then UN chief Ban Ki-moon in January 2014.

Published: 26th November 2019

Former mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg

Former mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who just joined the crowded race for the Democratic presidential nomination, has resigned his post as the United Nations special envoy for climate action.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday that Bloomberg sent a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on November 11 saying he was stepping down from the UN post.

A longtime climate activist, the billionaire media mogul was initially appointed UN special envoy on cities and climate change by then UN chief Ban Ki-moon in January 2014.

Guterres gave him the new title in March 2018. Dujarric said Bloomberg "was a catalyst in his role as a UN envoy to bring cities together to mobilize in the fight against climate change."

