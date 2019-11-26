Pak SC suspends notification of General Bajwa's tenure extension until Wednesday

By Online Desk

Pakistan Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the notification of Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa's tenure extension until the hearing on Wednesday, Dawn reported.

"Only the President of Pakistan can extend the tenure of the army chief," Dawn quoted chief justice Asif Saeed Khosa as saying during the hearing.

Justice Khosa said that out of 25 cabinet members, only 11 had approved the extension, the report said, adding 14 members of the cabinet did not give any opinion due to non-availability. "Did the government take their silence as agreement?"

"Army chief's tenure was extended after the president's approval," Attorney General (AG) Anwar Mansoor Khan told the court. "The summary had been approved by the cabinet."

The apex court issued notices to Pakistan's defence ministry, the federal government and General Bajwa, who is due to retire on November 29.

Earlier this year, on August 19, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved a three-year-long extension in the tenure of General Bajwa.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa took up a withdrawal application of a petition challenging this extension. "Only the president of Pakistan can extend the tenure of the army chief," he said.