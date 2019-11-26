Home World

Pakistan court reserves verdict on petition accusing Imran Khan of contempt

The petition, which was filed by Advocate Saleemullah Khan on Monday, said that premier Imran Khan had 'committed serious contempt', according to reports.

Published: 26th November 2019 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo| AFP)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo| AFP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the maintainability of a petition accusing Prime Minister Imran Khan of contempt of court for his recent remarks on the judiciary.

The petition, which was filed by Advocate Saleemullah Khan yesterday, said that the premier had "committed serious contempt", Dawn reported.

It refers to remarks made by the prime minister during a speech he delivered at the inaugural ceremony of Havelian-Mansehra section of the Hazara motorway at Havelian, where he urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa and senior judge of the Supreme Court Justice Gulzar Ahmed to restore public confidence in the judiciary. The premier said there was a perceived disparity in how the powerful and common people were treated in the country's judicial system.

Imran's statements had come days after the Lahore High Court (LHC) issued a verdict allowing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for four weeks for medical treatment. The LHC, in its order, had also exempted Nawaz from paying the indemnity bond worth Rs7 billion, which the government had demanded from the PML-N supremo as a condition to let him go.

The prime minister comments had also garnered a reaction from Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who said: "Do not hurl taunts at us for favouring the powerful, because everybody is equal before us."

During the proceedings today, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who was hearing the petition, asked the appellant: "What problem do you have with the prime minister's speech?"

The petitioner responded that the prime minister had "ridiculed the judiciary".

He stressed that the prime minister criticised senior judges of the Supreme Court which amounted to contempt of court.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Islamabad High Court Imran Khan Imran Khan contempt petition
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
At 103, this granny gave class IV exam and wants to study more
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp