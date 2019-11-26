Home World

Pakistan opposes India's candidacy to UNSC membership

The G4 nations comprising Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan support each other's bids for permanent seats on the Security Council.

Published: 26th November 2019 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Tension between India and Pakistan escalated after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5.

Tension between India and Pakistan escalated after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has opposed India's candidacy to the UN Security Council's permanent and non-permanent membership, citing the Kashmir issue.

Addressing the world body here on Tuesday, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram said, "at least one of the G4 does not in our view qualify for membership of the security council - permanent or non-permanent."

The G4 nations comprising Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan support each other's bids for permanent seats on the Security Council.

Akram, without naming India, said the country was in "blatant violation of resolutions of the Security Council," referring to Kashmir issue.

Tension between India and Pakistan escalated after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5.

Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UNSC Security Council
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
At 103, this granny gave class IV exam and wants to study more
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp