Home World

19-year-old volunteer firefighter charged with lighting bushfires in Australia

The teenager was arrested shortly afterwards and charged with seven counts of causing a fire and being reckless to its spread.

Published: 27th November 2019 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Australia wildfires

In this image made from video, huge plumes of smoke billow from trees on fire in Gospers Mountain, New South Wales, Australia. (File photo | AP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: Police in fire-ravaged Australia on Wednesday charged a volunteer firefighter with arson, alleging he lit seven blazes before returning to help colleagues extinguish them.

Authorities allege the 19-year-old deliberately lit seven fires on the far south coast of New South Wales -- the state worst-hit by a recent spate of devastating bushfires -- between mid-October and late November.

The man was allegedly seen sitting in a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon shortly before a fire broke out nearby.

"Police will allege in court that the man lit the fire and left the area before returning to respond to the fire as part of his duties as a volunteer firefighter," police said in a statement.

He was arrested shortly afterwards and charged with seven counts of causing a fire and being reckless to its spread.

ALSO READ: Australian PM denies climate policies link to bushfires as smoke chokes Sydney

New South Wales Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said the teenager had been immediately stood down from his firefighting duties.

"Our members will be rightly angry that the alleged actions of one individual can tarnish the reputation and hard work of so many," Fitzsimmons said.

"This type of alleged behaviour is the ultimate betrayal of our own members, and of the broader community."

Six people have been killed, hundreds of homes destroyed and more than 1.5 million hectares (3.7 million acres) scorched across Australia since early October. Dozens of fires were still burning on Wednesday, including 129 in New South Wales.

Large swathes of the state were facing "high" or "severe" fire danger conditions.

More than 1,800 firefighters were battling those blazes, 66 of which were uncontained.

Several people have been arrested in recent weeks for deliberately lighting fires, including a 51-year-old man accused of sparking a huge blaze in an attempt to protect his cannabis crop.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Australia wildfires Australia bushfire
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp