Home World

26/11 perpetrators still not convicted is an affront to victims: Pompeo

'The US honours their memories and is committed to seeing those responsible for these horrific acts brought to justice,' Wells said.

Published: 27th November 2019 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Remembering the 166 victims, including six Americans, of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said that it is an affront to them and their families that its perpetrators have still not been convicted.

Pompeo, who was talking to reporters at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department here, said the cowardly attack "shocked the entire world." 

"Today also marks the 11th anniversary of the Mumbai terrorist attack. We remember the 166 innocent victims including six Americans," he said.

"It is an affront" to the victims and families that those who did the Mumbai attack "have still not been convicted," Pompeo said.

In a separate tweet, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells expressed deepest sympathies to the families of the victims.

"The US honours their memories and is committed to seeing those responsible for these horrific acts brought to justice," Wells said.

Meanwhile, a large number of Indian-Americans and members of the Pakistani minority and ethnic communities gathered in front of the Embassy of Pakistan to protest against the country's role in supporting cross border terrorist activities.

They demanded that the perpetrators of the terrorist attack be brought to justice.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in India's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured when 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mike Pompeo 26/11
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp