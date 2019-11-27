Home World

Pakistani journalist shot dead by husband for not quitting job: Police

Urooj Iqbal was associated with an Urdu daily and was entering her office in central Lahore when her husband Dilawar Ali shot her in the head, leaving her dead, a senior police officer said.

Published: 27th November 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By PTI

LAHORE: A 27-year-old female Pakistani journalist was killed on Monday allegedly by her husband, also a scribe, for not quitting her job.

The couple got married seven months ago but then the relations turned sour soon, according to an FIR.

Urooj Iqbal was associated with an Urdu daily and was entering her office in central Lahore when her husband Dilawar Ali shot her in the head, leaving her dead, a senior police officer said.

"We have registered an FIR against the victim's husband working in another Urdu daily, on the complaint of Urooj's brother Yasir Iqbal," Muhammad said.

In the FIR, Yasir Iqbal said her sister had a love marriage with Ali seven months ago but soon after their relationship turned sour over various domestic issues, including Ali's repeated demand of quitting her job.

He said that Ali used to torture Urooj over the issue and recently had got a complaint lodged against Ali.

However, no action was taken by the police, he said.

Urooj, a crime reporter, was living in a room adjacent to the newspaper office in the same building after her relationship with her husband deteriorated.

Police said it has obtained the CCTV footage and had sent it for forensic analysis.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Pakistani journalists Pakistani journalist shot dead
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp