Russian cows wear VR glasses to produce more milk

A prototype of VR glasses was tested on a farm in the region to improve cow's milk output, says a blog on the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Moscow region.

A cow with VR glasses

On a farm, not very far from Moscow, a group of farmers is trying out new prototype VR glasses that have been altered to be worn by cows. 

If cows watch the serene pasture scenes, the farmers argued, they will keep them calm so that they produce more milk.

According to a blog on the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Moscow region, a prototype of VR glasses was tested on a farm in the region to improve cow's milk output. For this experiment, human VR glasses were adapted for cows' heads and vision.

A unique summer field simulation program was also created which helped bring down the anxiety level of the cows and improve the overall emotional mood of the herd. It remains to be tested if VR glasses helped increase their milk production.

