China, Pakistan to hold joint naval drills in Arabian Sea next year 

By PTI

BEIJING: Navies of China and Pakistan will hold joint maritime exercises in the northern Arabian Sea next year to enhance their all-weather strategic partnership, the Chinese military announced on Thursday.

Based on the annual exchange programme of Pakistan and Chinese armed forces, the two countries will conduct joint maritime exercises in Pakistan in 2020, spokesman of the Chinese Ministry of Defence Col Ren Guoqiang told a media briefing here.

The Chinese side will send destroyers, frigates, five ships and submarine rescue ships to the exercise, he said.

"This joint exercise will help to strengthen their military and security cooperation, enhance the all-weather strategic partnership and their efforts to build maritime community of shared future," he said.

The exercise is not relevant to any situation or target any country, Col Ren said.

He, however, did not disclose the exact schedule of the naval drills.