K-pop stars jailed for raping woman, sharing videos of rape

Published: 29th November 2019 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

SEOUL: K-pop stars Jung Joon-young and Choi Jong-hoon have been sentenced to prison for gangraping drunk unconscious women. While Jung was given six years, Choi received a five-year term. Jung received additional charges of filming and distributing footage of the rape, the Seoul Central District court announced it is verdict on Friday.

The two convicted musicians have to go through 80 hours of sexual violence treatment courses and have been banned from working with children, reports bbc.com

It turns out Jung, 30, who was arrested in March, was a member of several online chat groups that shared sex tapes and circulated jokes about drugging and raping women, the court revealed.

This is the latest in several sex scandals that have rocked the K-pop world scene lately, in recent years.

Delivering the sentence, judge Kang Seong-soo said that Jung had raped women who were "drunk and unable to resist, filmed them nude and having sex, then spread it on a group chat", according to the BBC report.

The shocking revelation about the two pop stars apparently came out while the police were probing a separate case -- involving K-pop superstar Seungri who was reportedly a member of Jung's group chat.

Seungri, who fronted a popular boy band named Big-bang, was charged with supplying prostitutes to potential business investors.

