Home World

Ten injured in blast in auto rickshaw in Lahore

The authorities said they would check the CCTV footage to find out the identity of the suspect.

Published: 29th November 2019 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

blast, fire

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

LAHORE: At least 10 people were injured when a suspected terrorist planted an explosive device in an auto rickshaw that went off at a crowded locality here on Friday, police said.

The incident happened after the unidentified suspect boarded the auto rickshaw from Sherakot and got off at the thickly populated Chaurburji area in Lahore.

"Minutes after the suspect got off, the explosion took place.

It appears that he deliberately left the bag containing explosives in the rickshaw," a senior official from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said.

The authorities said they would check the CCTV footage to find out the identity of the suspect.

"With the help of the Safe City cameras we will trace the suspect," the officer said, adding that 10 people were injured in the incident with three critically hurt but stable.

"In the explosion, the rickshaw and three motorcycles have completely been damaged," the officer said.

Deputy Inspector General Police Punjab (Investigation) Inam Haider said the suspect had targeted a crowded place to kill a lot of people.

"It seems that the device went off before reaching its target. We are also ascertaining what could be the possible target of the suspect," he said.

Rickshaw driver Muhammad Ramzan, who regained his consciousness in hospital, told police that the suspect left his bag in the auto before getting off at Chauburji.

"A few minutes later I heard a powerful explosion and fell unconscious," he said.

Police said the driver would remain in their custody for investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lahore blast IED blast
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp