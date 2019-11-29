Home World

Thousands protest in Kabul against alleged election fraud

The protesters shouted slogans against Ghani and the country's election commission, alleging that the poll body was counting hundreds of thousands of invalid votes.

Published: 29th November 2019 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Afghan soldiers stand guard near a polling station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. | (Photo | AP)

Afghan soldiers stand guard near a polling station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. | (Photo | AP)

By IANS

KABUL: Thousands of supporters of presidential hopeful Abdullah Abdullah marched on the Kabul streets on Friday to protest alleged poll fraud committed to favor incumbent President Ashraf Ghani amid a delay in declaring preliminary results of the election held two months ago.

The protesters shouted slogans against Ghani and the country's election commission, alleging that the poll body was counting hundreds of thousands of invalid votes polled on Sep.28 to help the president win a second term, Efe news reported.

The rallies began around 8 a.m. (local time) from various parts of the Afghan capital and the marchers were headed towards the center of the city, Murtaza Eshraqi, a spokesperson for Abdullah's electoral team, told EFE.

"We demand that the election commission should act as per the law, and should stop its illegal decisions. Our main objection is against the counting of 300,000 fraudulent votes that should be invalidated," Eshraqi said.

The result of the September 28 vote was to be declared on October 19 but had to be postponed until November 14 due to technical problems.

The second deadline was also pushed back after Abdullah, one of the key candidates, protested the alleged fraudulent addition of votes to a planned recount by the Independent Election Commission.

According to the poll panel, out of 2.7 million votes polled, only 1.92 million were biometrically verified. Of these verified votes, 86,000 more were annulled because the ballots did not meet the required criterion set by the commission.

But Abdullah, who currently shares power with Ghani in a unity government, alleged that 300,000 biometrically verified votes were effectively invalid and should not be recounted.

Abdullah's supporters have boycotted the auditing and recounting process as protesters blocked election officials in at least seven of the 34 provinces from completing the process that would decide who among the contenders had won a majority in the first round or whether the voting needed to go to a runoff.

"We want transparency, we don't want fraud in the election. We will stand till the end against fraud, we don't want to have a president to come to the palace through fraud," Azim Ahmadi, 24, one of Abdullah's supporters told EFE.

Ahmadi was among a group of hundreds of protesters in the north of Kabul marching toward the city center. The government had deployed thousands of personnel of security forces in the city to thwart any attempt at triggering violence.

Security forces, mostly in armored vehicles, had blocked some roads leading towards the Presidential Palace as most of the shops and businesses in Kabul were closed.

Kabul Garrison, a combined command of police, army and Afghanistan's main spy agency, which is responsible for the security of the capital in a statement asked the protesters to act within the law and not to carry arms.

"Protesters should not inflict damage on private and public properties and institutions, and protesters should respect the dignity and rights of the citizens," the statement said.

Abdullah's team had held similar protests in 2014 after presidential elections marred by fraud allegations ended in a tense impasse between Ghani and Abdullah before they decided to form a power-sharing government under a deal brokered by the United States.

But over the years, Abdullah has lost the support of some of his key allies.

"We don't support the man (Abdullah) anymore," Atta Muhammad Noor, head of the Jamiat-e-Islami, said in a video posted on his social media channels.

Abdullah is also a senior member of the political outfit that was among other mujahideen groups at the forefront of the war against the Soviets.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashraf Ghani Afghanistan election
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp