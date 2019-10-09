Home World

British PM to hold talks with Irish counterpart to avoid no-deal Brexit

Johnson vowed to take his country out of the European Union on Oct. 31, with or without a deal.

Published: 09th October 2019 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Photo| AP)

By ANI

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold talks with his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar later this week in a last-ditch attempt to avoid a no-deal Brexit, a Downing Street spokesman said here on Tuesday (local time).

Johnson and the Irish prime minister spoke by telephone for about 40 minutes, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Both sides strongly reiterated their desire to reach a Brexit deal," the spokesperson said. "They hope to meet in person later this week," he added.

The spokesman made the remarks as President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, said there has been "no progress" following a meeting with the prime minister on Tuesday.

"I came here in the confident hope of hearing proposals which could take negotiations forward," he said.

"However, I must note that there has been no progress" toward agreeing on a new deal between Britain and the European Union ahead of the October 31 deadline.

Sassoli told Sky News that Johnson said to him that he "will not ask for an extension."

Johnson vowed to take his country out of the European Union on Oct. 31, with or without a deal.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Boris Johnson No-deal Brexit Leo Varadkar Brexit
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp