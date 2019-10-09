Home World

China demands US lift tech curbs, will 'safeguard' interests

The sanctions announced restrict sales of U.S. technology to a group of Chinese companies working on facial recognition, AI and other advanced products.

Published: 09th October 2019 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

US_China_trade_war

US China trade war (Express Illustration)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: China demanded Washington lift sanctions on Chinese tech companies and warned Wednesday it will "resolutely safeguard" the country's interests.

The Ministry of Commerce criticized curbs imposed on sales of U.S. technology to a group of Chinese companies as interference in the country's affairs. American officials say those companies provide technology used to repress Muslim minorities in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

"We strongly urge the United States to immediately stop making irresponsible remarks on the issue of Xinjiang, stop interfering with China's internal affairs and remove relevant Chinese entities from the Entity List as soon as possible," said a ministry statement. "China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard Chinese interests."

The ministry gave no details of possible retaliation.

Despite the spike in tension, the ministry said Tuesday a trade delegation was going ahead with a trip to Washington this week for talks aimed at ending a tariff war.

The sanctions announced Monday restrict sales of U.S. technology to a group of Chinese companies working on facial recognition, artificial intelligence and other advanced products. Those technologies are part of the ruling Communist Party's industry development plans.

The U.S. government and independent researchers say as many as 1 million Muslims in Xinjiang have been sent to detention camps. The government says those facilities are job training centers and its activities are aimed at thwarting terrorism and radicalism.

Beijing has tried for decades to suppress sentiment in Xinjiang in favor of independence or more autonomy for the territory. Chinese authorities say scattered incidents of violence blamed on radicals are part of an international Islamic terrorist movement, but independent researchers say they see no evidence to support that.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China Chinese tech companies US
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp