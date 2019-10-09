Home World

China warns Apple against 'reckless' support of Hong Kong protesters

US jewellery brand Tiffany and Hong Kong's flagship carrier, Cathay Pacific, have also been heavily criticised in China.

Published: 09th October 2019 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Apple logo. Reuters

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

BEIJING: China's state media accused Apple Wednesday of supporting pro-democracy protesters, warning the US tech giant would suffer consequences for its "unwise and reckless" decision, in an echo of campaigns against other Western firms.

An opinion piece in the People's Daily, the mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party, highlighted a transport app available on Apple's store that it alleged helped protesters identify police in Hong Kong.

"Apple's approval for the app obviously helps rioters," the article said.

"Does this mean Apple intended to be an accomplice to the rioters?" The article then cautioned that: "The map app is just the tip of the iceberg".

It alleged that a song advocating "Hong Kong independence" had appeared on the "Apple Music Store" in the southern Chinese city, then issued an ominous warning.

"Nobody wants to drag Apple into the lingering unrest in Hong Kong. But people have reason to assume that Apple is mixing business with politics, and even illegal acts," it said.

"Apple has to think about the consequences of its unwise and reckless decision," the article said.

As with other campaigns led by state-run press against foreign firms for perceived support of the democracy movement in Hong Kong, comments on China's strictly controlled internet echoed those of the media.

"It definitely wasn't an accident that Apple allowed HKmap. live online," wrote one commentator on Weibo.

"(Apple) should know exactly what it's doing. It seems that there is too little domestic pressure against Apple. "

Apple, which has a huge presence in China, did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

Hong Kong has endured nearly four months of protests that were ignited by a now-scrapped plan to allow extraditions of criminal suspects to the mainland.

They snowballed into a movement calling for more democratic freedoms and police accountability, in the biggest challenge to China's rule of Hong Kong since its handover from the British in 1997.

China tolerates no dissent on the highly sensitive issue and has in recent weeks increasingly targeted foreign companies and organisations for perceived support of the protesters.

The American National Basketball Association was this week targeted after the general manager of the Houston Rockets, Daryl Morey, posted a tweet supporting the protesters.

US jewellery brand Tiffany and Hong Kong's flagship carrier, Cathay Pacific, have also been heavily criticised in China.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China Apple Hong Kong protests Hong Kong independence
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp