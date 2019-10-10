Home World

Joe Biden, in first, says Trump should be impeached

The remarks mark a significantly tougher stance by the Democrat who until recently has been the outright frontrunner in the race for the party's 2020 nomination.

Published: 10th October 2019 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden said Wednesday for the first time that Donald Trump should be impeached, arguing that the US president has "betrayed this nation" and violated his oath of office.

"To preserve our Constitution, our democracy, our basic integrity, he should be impeached," Biden, the former vice president whom Trump has repeatedly accused without evidence of corruption, told supporters at a rally in New Hampshire.

"He's shooting holes in the Constitution, and we can not let him get away with it," added Biden, the longtime favorite who is now neck and neck with Senator Elizabeth Warren in the race to take on Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

The remarks mark a significantly tougher stance by the Democrat who until recently has been the outright frontrunner in the race for the party's 2020 nomination.

Even after it was revealed that Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on Biden and his son Hunter, the senior Democrat had been more restrained than most other White House contenders.

But the gloves came off Wednesday, one day after the White House announced it would not cooperate with the impeachment investigation launched by House Democratic leaders last month.

ALSO READ | White House to fight Trump's impeachment by stalling and attacking

"He believes the entire United States government can be corrupted into furthering his personal political needs," Biden said.

"He's even willing to hold Congress and congressionally appropriated aid to a foreign nation hostage to his personal political demands," he added, referring to accusations that Trump's call with Zelensky was an abuse of power because he allegedly tied Ukraine aid to investigating the Bidens.

Trump denies any quid pro quo, but has made no secret of calling on Ukraine and China to investigate whether the Bidens engaged in corruption.

Before Biden had finished speaking, Trump took to Twitter in a direct attack on him and his "failing campaign."

"So pathetic to see Sleepy Joe Biden, who with his son, Hunter, and to the detriment of the American Taxpayer, has ripped off at least two countries for millions of dollars, calling for my impeachment -- and I did nothing wrong," Trump said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Trump impeachment Joe Biden
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp