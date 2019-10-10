Home World

'Xi Jinping's gift to Modi at Chennai summit embodies personal bond and Sino-India friendship'

Modi and Xi, who met numerous times in the last several years, built up a personal rapport culminating in their first informal summit at the Chinese city of Wuhan last year.

Published: 10th October 2019 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping (File | AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping (File | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: Heading to India on Friday for his 2nd informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to present gifts to him that symbolises their friendship as well as friendly ties between the two countries.

Modi and Xi, who met numerous times in the last several years, built up a personal rapport culminating in their first informal summit at the Chinese city of Wuhan last year which helped to normalise the bilateral ties.

ALSO READ | Five meetings in two days: Here's the agenda for Modi-Xi summit at Mahabalipuram

Xi plans to present Modi gifts that symbolises friendship between them and the two countries, the Chinese foreign ministry said in response to media queries.

Besides India, Xi would also travel to Nepal.

ALSO READ | India, China to look at more confidence-building measures during Modi-Xi summit

"The gifts embody the friendship between President Xi and the leaders of India and Nepal and the friendly relations between China and the two countries," the ministry said, without revealing the details.

At Wuhan summit, Modi gifted the paintings of the famous Chinese artist Xu Beihong who taught at the Viswa-Bharati University to President Xi.

Xu was known for his Chinese ink paintings of horses and birds and was one of the first Chinese artists to articulate the need for artistic expressions that reflected a modern China at the beginning of the 20th century.

The paintings depicted a horse and sparrows on grass.

Xu made those paintings during his stay in Viswa-Bharati university.

Xu also met Rabindranath Tagore and Mahatma Gandhi during his stay in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Xi Jinping Xi Jinping Modi summit Modi Xi summit
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp