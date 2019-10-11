Home World

Pakistan army dismisses three majors for abuse of authority, involvement in illegal activities

Two of them were also handed out rigorous imprisonment, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Published: 11th October 2019 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Pakistan Army for representational purpose (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Three Pakistani Army majors have been dismissed from service for abusing their authority and being involved in illegal activities, the military said on Friday.

Two of them were also handed out rigorous imprisonment, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The trio were found guilty of indiscipline and misconduct charges, including abuse of authority and involvement in illegal activities, it said, without identifying them.

"Upon (being) found guilty of the charges levelled against them, all three (have been) dismissed from service while two (have) also (been) awarded rigorous imprisonment for two years each," the military's media wing stated.

The move came nearly two months after the Pakistani Army in a similar case dismissed an officer and sentenced him to life imprisonment for misusing authority.

In May, a former army officer named Brig (retd) Raja Rizwan and a civilian official of a military institution, Wasim Akram, were sentenced to death on charges of espionage.

In the same case, a retired Lieutenant General named Javed Iqbal was sentenced to a 14-year jail sentence.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Pakistan army
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp