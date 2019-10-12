Home World

10 Turkish civilians killed in border shelling

Violent clashes have taken place primarily around the Syrian border towns of Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn, which are controlled by the YPG.

Published: 12th October 2019 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

A Turkish police armoured vehicle patrols the town of Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, at the border with Syria. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AKCAKALE: Ten Turkish civilians were killed in cross-border shelling on Friday, while four of Turkey's soldiers died as Ankara pressed on with its offensive against Kurdish militants in Syria.

Eight civilians were killed and 35 injured in one mortar strike in Nusaybin in Mardin province, according to the governor's office cited by local media.

Two others died when a shell hit a house in the town of Suruc, adjacent to Kobane in Syria, the Anadolu news agency reported.

That took the total civilian death toll to 17 since cross-border shelling by Kurdish militants began on Thursday, with dozens more injured.

Ankara launched "Operation Peace Spring" on Wednesday against the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which it considers a "terrorist" off-shoot of Kurdish insurgents in Turkey.

Two Turkish soldiers were killed and three injured in direct fighting with the YPG in northeastern Syria on Friday, the defence ministry said.

The other two died after a shell hit a military base in Azaz further west, beyond the zone of the current offensive, according to state news agency Anadolu.

Violent clashes have taken place primarily around the Syrian border towns of Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn, which are controlled by the YPG.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 41 fighters for the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces have been killed since the operation began.

Kobane was the site of a major months-long battle in 2014 and 2015 by Kurdish forces to retake the town from the Islamic State group.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Turkish civilians border shelling
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp