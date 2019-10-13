Home World

26 civilians killed on Sunday in Turkey's Syria assault, says war monitor

The Britain-based Observatory said that a journalist had been killed, but it could not immediately confirm the victim's nationality.

In this photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters on pick-up trucks celebrate as they drive in Tal Abyad, Syria

In this photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters on pick-up trucks celebrate as they drive in Tal Abyad, Syria

By AFP

BEIRUT: At least 26 civilians were killed on Sunday in northeastern Syria as Turkey and its proxies stepped up their offensive against Kurdish forces, a war monitor said.

Among the casualties were 10 people killed in a Turkish airstrike that hit a convoy of vehicles carrying civilians and journalists, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. France 2 television journalist Stephanie Perez wrote on Twitter that she was travelling in the convoy that was hit. "Our team is safe but colleagues have died," Perez wrote.

The Britain-based Observatory said a journalist had been killed, but it could not immediately confirm the victim's nationality. The latest toll brought up to at least 60 civilians killed since Wednesday when Turkey and its proxies - Syrian ex-rebels - launched a broad cross-border assault.

Another 104 fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) - the de facto Kurdish army in the region - have also been killed, according to the Observatory. The UN says the violence has forced 130,000 people to flee their homes.

