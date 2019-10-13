Home World

Arms embargo won't stop Turkey's Syria operation: Recep Tayyip Erdogan

France and Germany said Saturday that they were suspending arms exports to Turkey over its offensive in Syria against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).

Published: 13th October 2019 06:23 PM

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File | AFP)

By PTI

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday that threats of sanctions and arms embargoes by Western powers would not stop Turkey's military offensive against Kurdish militants in Syria.

"After we launched our operation, we have faced threats like economic sanctions and embargoes on weapons sales.

Those who think they can make Turkey turn back with these threats are gravely mistaken," Erdogan said in a televised speech.

Turkey sees the YPG as a terrorist off-shoot of Kurdish rebels in its own territory, but Western powers used the Kurdish forces as the main ground force against the Islamic State group.

Erdogan said the Turkish military and its Syrian proxies now controlled the border town of Ras al-Ain while Tal Abyad was being besieged from two directions.

TAGS
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Syrian civil war Kurds Turkey offensive
